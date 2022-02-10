Teen critically injured after being shot while driving on Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen critically injured after being shot while driving

NORTH BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot while driving on Long Island.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Sunrise Highway in North Babylon.

Police say someone opened fire from the passenger side of a black car as it passed the victim's vehicle, hitting him in the chest several times.



The teen crashed into another car and the median before calling 911 for help.

He is hospitalized in critical condition this morning.

Sunrise Highway was shut down in both directions east of Hubbards Path as police investigated.

ALSO READ | NY correction officer accused of posing as cop and pulling over women to solicit nude photos
EMBED More News Videos

Suffolk County police arrested David Olivari as he allegedly attempted to meet up with one of the victims.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksuffolk countynorth babyloncar accidentteen shottraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Latest subway attacks target women in opposite ends of Manhattan
Governor to make decision on masks in NY schools after break
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Foreign diplomat punched in face in unprovoked attack in NYC
Frontier flight from NYC diverted because of unruly passenger
AccuWeather: Milder and breezy
Child killed, 2 injured when car crashes into car wash in Queens
Show More
Man accused of kicking 89-year-old woman has 48 prior arrests
Child severely injured after being struck by car in NYC
Sticker shock: Why are my electric bills soaring?
Trudeau defends COVID restrictions amid truck blockades in Canada
Sex offender, foster mother charged with prostituting young girls
More TOP STORIES News