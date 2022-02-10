Teen critically injured after being shot while driving on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11548867" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suffolk County police arrested David Olivari as he allegedly attempted to meet up with one of the victims.

NORTH BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot while driving on Long Island.It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Sunrise Highway in North Babylon.Police say someone opened fire from the passenger side of a black car as it passed the victim's vehicle, hitting him in the chest several times.The teen crashed into another car and the median before calling 911 for help.He is hospitalized in critical condition this morning.Sunrise Highway was shut down in both directions east of Hubbards Path as police investigated.----------