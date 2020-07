Arrest made after Ex-SUNY Buffalo football player shot in front of NYC deli

Great investigative work done by the 105 Precinct Detective Squad, Queens South Homicide, Sergeant Castle, Detective Covatti & the rest of Team Castle from Regional Fugitive Task Force for apprehending Jeffrey Thurston in less than 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/NUUYMxj3kJ — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 29, 2020

QUEENS (WABC) -- A suspect was arrested in the involvement of a shooting that left a college student and former player on the SUNY Buffalo football team critically injured in Queens Monday afternoon.The NYPD announced the arrest of Jeffrey Thurston Wednesday.The incident happened in front of a 136 Deli & Grill on Springfield Boulevard.The victim, 20-year-old victim Malachi Capers , apparently bumped into the suspect inside of the bodega and a fight broke out.The altercation spilled outside of the bodega onto the sidewalk, where police say Thurston took out a gun and shot the victim.Police describe Thurston as having dreadlocks and wearing a white shirt.Capers was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.He previously starred at Flushing High School and played a defensive end at SUNY Buffalo. He remains a student there, majoring in psychology, though he has not played football since the 2018 season."Malachi was a well-liked member of our football family during his freshman year in 2018 and has remained a friend to many in our program as he has continued his education at Buffalo State after leaving the team due to on-going injury issues," Buffalo State head football coach Christian Ozolins said in a statement. "We have him in our thoughts as we wish for a speedy and full recovery."NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted video of the incident.Anyone with information pertaining to Thurston's location is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).The shooting is the latest in the surge in gun violence across New York City. On Monday alone, there were 10 shootings with 12 victims ----------