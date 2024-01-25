Search for hit-and-run driver in death of SUNY New Paltz student from New York City

NEW PALTZ, New York (WABC) -- A student at SUNY New Paltz was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking home from class on Tuesday.

Raymond Rattray, 22, was struck and killed while walking on the shoulder of the southbound lane of Route 208 just after 5 p.m.

Police discovered his body approximately 20 feet from the road near Hawk Drive and Cross Creek Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the victim, who is from New York City, was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling south.

The vehicle fled the scene, but police believe it sustained damage to the front-end passenger side.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information is asked to call the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. To speak with a detective, call (845) 338-3640 or call a confidential tip line at (845) 340-3599.

