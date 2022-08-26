World's largest go-kart race course to open in Edison this fall

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- You won't have to go far to visit the world's largest go-kart course. It's set to open this fall in New Jersey.
Supercharged Entertainment is planning to open the multi-level track on Route 1 South in Edison in November.
The 131,000 square-foot complex will also feature axe throwing lanes, a restaurant, and two bars.
It will also include an arcade and virtual reality games.
As for the go-karts, drivers will be able to compete on multiple tracks with 10 elevation changes.
