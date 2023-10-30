New York City Mayor Eric Adams is going to make a weather-preparedness related announcement on Monday.

NYC Mayor Adams announces new storm preparedness initiative 11 years after Sandy

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Monday marks eleven years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Tri-State area.

The storm plowed its way inland, devastating parts of the region with widespread flooding and power outages.

The storm is blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S.

Sandy remains the costliest natural disaster ever to hit New York.

To mark the day, New York City Mayor Eric Adams planned to make a weather-preparedness related announcement on Staten Island Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Special coverage - Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.