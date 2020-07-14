Dismembered body found in Lower East Side building: Sources

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a suspicious death on the Lower East Side.Authorities responded to the scene at 365 East Houston St. just after 3:30 p.m.Sources tell Eyewitness News police have found a dismembered body inside the location.According to a 911 call, the caller told police she found a body with limbs cut off.The victim is a male.Few other details were released.----------