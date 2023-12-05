  • Watch Now
Suplex Vintage Wrestling is memorabilia heaven for hardcore wrestling fans and collectors

ByDavid Auguste Localish logo
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 3:34PM
Suplex Vintage Wrestling is Philly's wrestling superstore
EMBED <>More Videos

Suplex Vintage Wrestling in South Philadelphia, just might have the biggest collection of wrestling items in the country.

PHILADELPHIA -- Walking into Suplex Vintage Wrestling is like taking a trip into a wrestling time machine.

You'll see t-shirts of nearly every wrestler from WWE, ECW, WCW and more; a fence filled with hundreds of action figures, nearly every championship belt from the big three, and just about anything else wrestling you can imagine.

Remember those plush wrestling buddies you used to practice moves on as a kid? Yeah, they got those too.

"When people come here for the first time their eyes light up. It's kind of like a slice of wrestling heaven," says Woody Kumetat, Brand Manager.

Localish stepped into the buckles at the massive wrestling superstore. which just might own the biggest collection of wrestling items in the nation.

Suplex Vintage Wrestling | Instagram

628 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

