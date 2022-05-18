11-year-old boy from New Jersey surfs 700+ days in a row for charity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11832685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A fifth grader in New Jersey has been having a swell of a time, and it's all for charity.Carter Doorley, 11, has gone surfing for 722 days in a row.It all started as a solution to being locked up during the COVID pandemic.But now, Doorley is using his surfing to raise money for different charities.He's already collected more than 2,600 canned goods for a local food pantry, raised $1,500 for Surf-Aid, and more than $1,000 for Save the Children.Now, he's focusing on helping a local animal rescue.----------