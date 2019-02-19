BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police released video of the suspect wanted for vandalizing a synagogue in Brooklyn.
Investigators say the suspect smashed the glass door of the Chabad of Bushwick early Saturday morning.
Rabbi Menachem Heller says children were among at least 20 people inside when the vandals struck early Saturday morning.
"We jumped up. I just grabbed the kids and I ran...and we waited a few seconds and then we noticed two gentlemen in the door through the window, through the glass of the door - we saw them looking in and then they continued walking," said Rabbi Heller.
Police say there is no evidence of something that was thrown - no rock or brick. Nothing came through the window, and nothing was outside.
Rabbi Heller says hate crime detectives came. The incident has not been ruled a hate crime, but he says he has his suspicions.
"This is a very warm community - Bushwick is a very open place, and this is not something typical that should happen over here," Heller added.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that the NYPD will be adding extra security outside the synagogue as well as other synagogues nearby.
No one was injured in the incident.
Tuesday at noon, the clergy will hold a rally in front of the synagogue to show all vandals that "an attack on any House of Worship is an attack on all Houses of Worship."
