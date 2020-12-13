Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Long Island deli

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8724853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least four people were shot when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8697504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An innocent bystander was injured in a double shooting while he was delivering food and became caught in gunfire.

COPIAGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a shooting at a Long Island deli that left one person dead and three others injured.The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at La Vaquita Deli on Great Neck Road in Copiague.When officers arrived at the scene, they found four men had been shot inside the deli.One man, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the deli, 61-year-old Bolivar Rodriguez, of Amityville, as well as 30-year-old Juan Ramone Avilla Roque, of North Amityville, and 40-year-old Daniel E. Acosta, of Copiague, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.There is no word on what led up to the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------