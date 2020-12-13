Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Long Island deli

By Eyewitness News
COPIAGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a shooting at a Long Island deli that left one person dead and three others injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at La Vaquita Deli on Great Neck Road in Copiague.

ALSO READ | At least 4 people injured in Brooklyn shooting
EMBED More News Videos

At least four people were shot when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn Saturday.


When officers arrived at the scene, they found four men had been shot inside the deli.

One man, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the deli, 61-year-old Bolivar Rodriguez, of Amityville, as well as 30-year-old Juan Ramone Avilla Roque, of North Amityville, and 40-year-old Daniel E. Acosta, of Copiague, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

ALSO READ | Man delivering food for the hungry injured in double shooting
EMBED More News Videos

An innocent bystander was injured in a double shooting while he was delivering food and became caught in gunfire.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
copiaguesuffolk countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by police after opening fire on officers following Christmas concert at St. John the Divine
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
Winter storm watch issued: Here's how much snow to expect
Cleveland Indians to change team name, sources confirm to ESPN
Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89
Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
Show More
Janet Hubert on leaving 'Fresh Prince' and Will Smith's apology
Andrew Yang mulling NYC mayoral run: Sources
NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday, Gov. Murphy says
Co-founder of NYC fixture Lloyd's Carrot Cake has died
NY prepares for first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine
More TOP STORIES News