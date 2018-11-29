Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Rockland car dealership

Suspect Eric Hue Ross, Jr. (left), victim Youbens Joseph

Eyewitness News
WEST NYACK, New York (WABC) --
A suspect is under arrest in the fatal shooting of an employee at a used car dealership in Rockland County.

Clarkstown police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Eric Hue Ross, Jr., of Wilmington, Delaware.

Authorities say 37-year-old Youbens Joseph, of Middletown, was shot in a dispute with a customer Saturday at Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack.

He had been shot three times, police said, with one of the bullets piercing the dealership's metal door.

Ross was taken into custody at a residence in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and is awaiting extradition to New York.

Investigators say they got into a dispute over the balance owed on a car Ross purchased back in July.

Clarkstown police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Pennsylvania State Police, the NYPD Intelligence Bureau and the Quakertown Police Department.

