WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --A woman escaped an attempted rape in Manhattan Thursday morning by throwing her morning coffee in the suspect's face, and authorities announced Friday they had made an arrest in the case.
Police say 38-year-old Victor Cueto is now in custody and charged with sexual abuse, attempted rape and burglary in connection with the terrifying incident.
It happened around 9:50 a.m. Thursday at a residential building in the vicinity of Seaman Avenue and Academy Street in Inwood.
Police say the suspect followed the 51-year-old victim into the vestibule and pushed her into the building's hallway.
The attacker, who was behind the victim, told her to do as he said, according to investigators.
When he tried to pull her pants down, police say the victim turned and threw her cup of coffee into his face and yelled out for help.
The suspect ran out of the building and fled northbound on Seaman Avenue.
