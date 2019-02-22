Suspect caught after woman uses coffee to stop Manhattan rape attempt

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on police searching for the suspect in an attempted rape of a woman in Manhattan.

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A woman escaped an attempted rape in Manhattan Thursday morning by throwing her morning coffee in the suspect's face, and authorities announced Friday they had made an arrest in the case.

Police say 38-year-old Victor Cueto is now in custody and charged with sexual abuse, attempted rape and burglary in connection with the terrifying incident.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. Thursday at a residential building in the vicinity of Seaman Avenue and Academy Street in Inwood.
Police say the suspect followed the 51-year-old victim into the vestibule and pushed her into the building's hallway.

The attacker, who was behind the victim, told her to do as he said, according to investigators.

When he tried to pull her pants down, police say the victim turned and threw her cup of coffee into his face and yelled out for help.

The suspect ran out of the building and fled northbound on Seaman Avenue.

Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted rapesexual assaultWashington HeightsManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police hunt for suspect who tried to rape woman in Inwood
Top Stories
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
Mom warns daughter not to come home before LI murder-suicide
Tanker truck crash, fuel spill shuts down NJ highway
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
LIVE | Oscars swag room tour from Los Angeles
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
NYPD officers get one of their cutest investigations
R. Kelly under federal investigation, sources say
Show More
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Suspect arrested in spree of more than 50 NJ burglaries
Closing arguments in trial of man accused of killing classmate
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
More News