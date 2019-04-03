Crime & Safety

Suspect charged after man found fatally stabbed in Long Island parking lot

Police arrested 18-year-old Jose Ulisiz Ortiz-Trochez in connection to the deadly stabbing in Nassau County.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say they've arrested the teen accused of fatally stabbing a man and leaving his body in a Long Island laundromat's parking lot.

Investigators say he killed 35-year-old Gabriel Chic Sian, who was found lying in Laundry Palace's parking lot on Friday in Hempstead.

Investigators say he killed 35-year-old Gabriel Chic Sian, who was found lying in Laundry Palace's parking lot on Friday in Hempstead.

Police say the victim was homeless.

There is still no word on what led up to the deadly stabbing.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder later Wednesday.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

