Surveillance images show suspect in deadly shooting of bystander at Bronx deli

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police have released images of the man they believe is responsible for the deadly shooting inside a Bronx deli.

Stefon Barnes, 29, was identified Monday as the victim in the shooting that happened at the Gourmet Deli located at 851 East Tremont Ave. around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Workers at the deli say Barnes, who was a frequent customer, was buying a bag of chips when he was hit by a stray bullet in his thigh.

Video of the incident shows what looks like a man in a ski mask trying to go through the pockets of a man wearing a black and white jacket.

It's unclear who, but one of them has a gun. As they struggle, a friend of the man in the black and white jacket enters the store.

As he joins the scuffle, a gunshot goes off.

Video shows a man, later identified as Barnes, buy the bag of chips, then grab his upper thigh, and then exit the deli as the scuffle continues.

The Harlem resident was brought to the hospital and was thought to perhaps survive the injury, but was later pronounced dead.

Family, friends, and neighbors have been leaving candles, flowers and messages of strength and love for the 29-year-old in a growing memorial outside the bodega.

His friends said he worked as a party promoter and was fun, kind and full of life.

Another friend of the victim said Barnes had a warm personality and a good sense of humor.

"I can't really describe him. You would've had to know him, to hang around him, get to interact with him," said the woman who did not want to be named. "Like I can't really explain. You would have to know him to know who he was."

No arrests have been made, but police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the surveillance images. An investigation is ongoing.

