Police have a suspect in custody after two young girls were groped in Queens within the past week.38-year-old Noe Angel Soriano Cruz is charged with two counts of sex abuse.Last Wednesday October 3rd, police say a 10-year-old girl was standing on the sidewalk in front of 39-16 104th Street in Corona when the man approached her.He touched the victim on top of her clothes in the groin area.The suspect then ran away.The NYPD determined the same man was responsible for another groping incident on Tuesday morning at about 8:20 a.m. in the vicinity of 45 Avenue and Junction Boulevard.Investigators say he touched the 13-year-old female victim inappropriately and started to walk westbound on 45 Avenue before he doubled back and fled eastbound on 45 Avenue.The girls were not physically injured in either incident.----------