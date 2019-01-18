SOUTH HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --The suspect wanted in connection with the deadly hit and run of a Long Island gas station employee over $22 worth of gas has surrendered to police in Pennsylvania.
Cemal Dagdeviren was killed Monday morning outside the gas station on Grand Avenue in South Hempstead.
Authorities on Thursday identified the suspect as Joshua Roston, who turned himself in just outside Philadelphia overnight Friday.
Roston was allegedly trying to flee without paying after receiving $22 in gas when Dagdeviren, an auto mechanic, went to help out the gas attendant and stood in front of the car.
That is when the 59-year-old was run over. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Roston, 33, is expected to be charged with murder.
The vehicle was located first and is now in the possession of the Nassau County Police Department.
Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube