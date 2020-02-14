Suspect in Bronx shootings of NYPD officer, lieutenant due in court

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The suspect in the two shootings of officers in the Bronx last weekend returns to court Friday.
The Police Benevolent Association promises that a large number of officers will be there for court.
Robert Williams' court date comes as federal authorities notified the NYPD that they took an alleged MS-13 member in custody that they believe had made threats against police officers in the Bronx and in other parts of the city.
"Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was made aware of a threat to the law enforcement community here in New York City. As a result, HSI special agents investigated the threat and subsequently made an arrest. This investigation is still ongoing," HSI's statement said.
NYPD had no comment, other to say they have no one in custody in connection to any threats.
In a message sent department wide Thursday afternoon, NYPD told officers there are "no specific threats against the department."
But "in light of the events that transpired over the past weekend in the Bronx," it reminded all officers to stay vigilant, to be aware of their surroundings and make sure security posts are all staffed at precincts.
Officer Paul Stroffolino, who was struck by a bullet in the neck and chin during the incident, is recovering at home.
Also recovering at home is Lt. Jose Gautreaux, who was shot in the police precinct in the arm, according to the police.
Williams now faces 14 attempted murder charges.
