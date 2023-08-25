Friends demand justice after suspect dies when knocked off scooter by undercover officer

A suspect died after he was knocked off his scooter by an undercover officer attempting to arrest suspects for drug possession. Sonia Rincon has the latest.

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A growing memorial is at the scene in the Bronx where a suspect on a motorcycle died after an NYPD sergeant threw a cooler at him. That officer is now suspended without pay.

Authorities say the man on the bike, Eric Duprey, had sold drugs to an officer and was trying to get away. His grieving friends say regardless of what he was doing, he didn't deserve to die this way, and they are demanding justice.

Justin Oliver was brought to tears after he saw the video showing the split second that ended his friend's life and left an NYPD sergeant suspended. In 2015, Eric Duprey moved to the Bronx from Puerto Rico. Oliver gave him a place to stay.

"He took care of his family...a lot of memories," said Oliver.

Duprey was fleeing from police on Wednesday after he allegedly sold drugs to an undercover narcotics officer in a buy and bust operation.

Duprey rode his moped the wrong way and on the sidewalk, when Sergeant Erik Duran hurled a plastic cooler at him - smashing it into the 30-year-old, sending him flying to the ground where he hit his head.

Robert Boyce is the retired NYPD Chief of Detectives. He says he believes the sergeant intended to stop Duprey, not hurt him. The question is - at what cost?

Friday on Aqueduct Avenue, the memorial for the father of two continues to grow. In a statement, the Bronx Borough President said,

"Our borough continues to face challenges with many complaints from residents about illegal drug activity in our communities, but no one deserves to lose their life in this way."

Police said the use of force was not consistent with their guidelines and an official said, "we don't train officers to pick up something and throw it at a suspect."

"The NYPD is committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident to determine the facts and to take the appropriate steps forward," the NYPD said in a statement.

The Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation has also opened an investigation into Duprey's death.

