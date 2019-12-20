Suspect shot and killed by police in Brentwood, Suffolk County

BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Brentwood, Suffolk County that has left a suspect dead.It happened after officers stopped the man in the parking lot of the Brentwood Long Island Railroad station just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.Police say the man ran from his car and fled behind a building, where the encounter turned violent."The suspect was carrying a backpack, which he carried from the car," said Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer. "The officers came upon him. They attempted to Taze him. The Tazer was ineffective."Police say that's when the man pulled out a gun and shots were fired.The suspect was pronounced dead at an area hospital, and a gun was recovered on the scene.Police say it was not immediately clear if the suspect fired his gun before being shot by police.No officers were hurt.----------