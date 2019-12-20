Suspect shot and killed by police in Brentwood, Suffolk County

BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Brentwood, Suffolk County that has left a suspect dead.

It happened after officers stopped the man in the parking lot of the Brentwood Long Island Railroad station just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man ran from his car and fled behind a building, where the encounter turned violent.

"The suspect was carrying a backpack, which he carried from the car," said Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer. "The officers came upon him. They attempted to Taze him. The Tazer was ineffective."

Police say that's when the man pulled out a gun and shots were fired.

The suspect was pronounced dead at an area hospital, and a gun was recovered on the scene.

Police say it was not immediately clear if the suspect fired his gun before being shot by police.

No officers were hurt.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
suffolk countybrentwoodpolice involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Door of woman's NYC apartment burned from bottom up; FDNY investigating
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
2 hospitalized after struck by vehicle in Teaneck
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season will stick around
Group of NYPD officers in Brooklyn distribute holiday gifts to families in need
Truck crashes through wall at Florida airport
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Show More
Only one candidate of color on Democratic debate stage
Queens subway station reopens after 9-month renovation
Be Kind: Cancer survivor raises money for nonprofit with holiday concert
Camila Cabello apologizes for racist social media posts
NYPD: Man smashes basement window with rock, rapes woman
More TOP STORIES News