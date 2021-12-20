Man shot after confrontation with police in Crown Heights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11358293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The holiday travel rush has begun just as New York set a new single-day record for positive COVID cases, two days in a row.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot by police responding to a report of an armed person in Brooklyn.The man was shot by officers at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights at around 4:10 a.m. Monday.The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.The officers were responding to a report of an armed man but it's not yet known if he had a knife or a gun.The man apparently approached the officers and they fired shots.The officers were not injured but were taken to the hospital to be checked out.----------