Man shot after confrontation with police in Crown Heights

The man was shot by officers at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights at around 4:10 a.m. Monday.
The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
The officers were responding to a report of an armed man but it's not yet known if he had a knife or a gun.
The man apparently approached the officers and they fired shots.
The officers were not injured but were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
