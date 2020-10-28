Suspect shot during police investigation at Rockland County hotel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7429754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has an update to a shooting in New York City that left one teenager fatally wounded.

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- There is a police investigation underway in Rockland County after a shooting involving a suspect at a hotel.The incident was reported near a Double Tree Hotel on Route 59 around 5:30 p.m.The incident was part of an ongoing federal investigation involving gun charges.One suspect is stable after being shot in the leg and shoulder.A second suspect was detained and is in custody.Despite initial reports the shooting involved a drug suspect, police say the arrest warrant was for gun charges.No officers were injured in the incident. The shooting does not involve NYPD officers of Clarkstown police.Officials with the hotel released the following statement:The investigation is ongoing.----------