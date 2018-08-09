Suspected serial arsonist arrested after string of fires in Manhattan

Jamal Deese, 24, was captured Wednesday at a Chelsea McDonald's.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A suspected serial arsonist in Manhattan is now under arrest.

Jamal Deese, 24, was captured Wednesday at a Chelsea McDonald's. He's accused of setting 16 fires at restaurants and businesses in Manhattan.

They happened in neighborhoods including Greenwich Village, Midtown and also at Penn Station.

Deese is expected to face federal charges Thursday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in any of the fires.

Deese has 16 prior arrests including ones for aggravated harassment and criminal mischief, some as hate crimes.

