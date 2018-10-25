WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) --Police are looking to identify two men who they say attacked a volunteer at a food pantry in the Bronx.
Officials say the two men seen in surveillance video were responsible for assaulting a 56-year-old man on October 18 while we was volunteering in a church on Vyse Avenue in West Farms.
The victim was in front of the food pantry at approximately 11 a.m. when the two suspects approached him and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
The suspects then were able to flee the area.
The victim sustained lacerations to his head and was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital.
The first suspect is described as being approximately 25-years-old, 6 feet tall with a thin build and was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The second suspect is described as being 25-years-old, 5'9" tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black jacket with white lettering and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
