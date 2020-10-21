SUV driver in custody in suspected DWI crash with moped rider in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A driver is in custody after a crash that left a moped rider critically hurt in Lower Manhattan.It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Bowery and Delancey Street.Police say the 38-year-old moped rider was hit by the driver of a Toyota RAV4 as he made a turn and kept going.The moped rider was not wearing a helmet.One eyewitness watched the crash play out and chased after the driver, holding him until police arrived."He tried to get away, we chased him down, we blocked him down the block, almost two blocks away, rolled him back to the crime scene," the eyewitness said.The 34-year-old driver is in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.----------