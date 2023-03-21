Investigation underway after SUV slams into New Jersey cafe

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Investigators are determining what caused an SUV to slam into a cafe in New Jersey.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Van Gogh's Ear Cafe on Stuyvesant Avenue before 9 a.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene where the vehicle could be seen entirely inside the restaurant.

Police say the driver told them his brakes malfunctioned.

No injuries were reported.

The road was temporarily closed while the car was removed from the restaurant.

Few other details were released.

