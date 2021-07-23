Neighbors form human chain to help rescue 2 rare black swans on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10903117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Georgia and Kiley who live near Weatherly, Pennsylvania got quite the surprise visitor while on a ride at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey.

SOUTHOLD, Long Island (WABC) -- Two rare Australian black swans were rescued on Long Island on Thursday.The birds had been spotted in Southold creeks in recent days.Area residents joined hands and kayaks to form a human chain to protect the swans until rescuers arrived.It's believed the swans were abandoned by someone who owned them.Officials say they are unable to defend themselves in the wild because they have been domesticated.Once they were captured, both swans were calm as they were taken away.The group Long Island Orchestrating for Nature said they will take care of the birds until they find an appropriate home.The group says it has already received several offers.----------