Police are searching for the suspect that carved a swastika into the side of a woman's car on Long Island.Nassau County police say a 55-year-old resident parked her car in the driveway of her home in Plainview late Monday night.When she went back to her car the next morning, she found a six-inch swastika scratched on the driver's side door along with other scratches.The vandalism is estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------