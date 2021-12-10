Group sought after drawing swastika in wet concrete in Sheepshead Bay

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11309377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 On Your Side is facing a steady stream of complaints from viewers saying they were victims of bank fraud. Nina Pineda reports with the latest.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects who used a patch of wet concrete to spread hate in Brooklyn.Video shows the suspects picking up sticks to draw a swastika in the concrete.It happened last Friday, December 3, at 9:50 p.m. on Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.The three then fled on foot southbound on Ocean Avenue.The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------