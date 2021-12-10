Group sought after drawing swastika in wet concrete in Sheepshead Bay

Video shows the suspects picking up sticks to draw a swastika in the concrete.
It happened last Friday, December 3, at 9:50 p.m. on Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.
The three then fled on foot southbound on Ocean Avenue.
The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | How to get your money back if you fall for Zelle/bank scam
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube