Group sought after drawing swastika in wet concrete in Sheepshead Bay

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Group draws swastika in wet concrete in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects who used a patch of wet concrete to spread hate in Brooklyn.

Video shows the suspects picking up sticks to draw a swastika in the concrete.


It happened last Friday, December 3, at 9:50 p.m. on Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

The three then fled on foot southbound on Ocean Avenue.



The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | How to get your money back if you fall for Zelle/bank scam
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side is facing a steady stream of complaints from viewers saying they were victims of bank fraud. Nina Pineda reports with the latest.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sheepshead baybrooklynnew york cityswastikahate crimeanti semitismhate crime investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: New US cases soar to highest levels on record
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News