British Swim School in Secaucus, NJ teaching children how to survive a water emergency

The classes are being offered by the British Swim School in Secaucus during the school's Survival Week..
These classes are both fun dad critical for young swimmers. The classes teach kids how to survive in a water emergency.
"The whole idea behind survival week is to put children in a real life scenario," said Taylor Crayton of the British Swim School. "When you think of accidents that happen by the pool these kids are falling in with their clothes on. They're falling in without goggles on."
The children show up to classes in regular clothes instead of swimsuits to feel the weight of what they'd face if they were in a real life water emergency.
"When you take your kid on vacation they're running, jumping they're doing whatever they want," Crayton said. So here we're teaching them structure in the water and teaching them how to be safer around the water."
The instructors focus on teaching children not to fear the water, but to respect it. And they are taught how to save themselves if they're ever in a situation where they have to.
"The fact that they're teaching him to scream help and also be able to float its great," parent Karolyn Castro said. "It saved many lives."
Lessons are also offered for toddlers up to five months old.
"When I was younger I took classes like this so I figured get her started young so when we go swimming she knows what she's doing," Jamie Garretson said who enrolled her 5-month-old daughter Hailey.
Parents interested in enrolling their child in swimming lessons can find a British Swim School location near them.
