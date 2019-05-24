'Synagogue of Satan' found written on yeshiva on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Anti-Semitic graffiti was found scrawled on a yeshiva on Staten Island.

Vandals targeted the Yeshiva Zichron Pal-Tiel in the Manor Heights section.

Congressman Max Rose tweeted a picture showing the words 'Synagogue of Satan' on the building.



Another section of the Yeshiva was spray-painted with the letters 'S O S.'

So far, there are no suspects.

