Synagogue worshipers hit with water guns, anti-Semitic slurs in New Jersey

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for four people who used water pistols to spray worshipers outside a synagogue last week, hurling anti-Semitic slurs when they were asked to stop.

The incident, being investigated as a possible hate crime, happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12, as worshipers left Young Israel of Teaneck.

Deputy Mayor Elie Katz posted on Facebook that the suspects were in a silver Honda Accord, taking videos and shooting water guns at people walking out of the prayer service.

Katz said the unknown liquid was dark and was shocking to the victims.

He said Teaneck police have identified three of the four individuals involved, and that they are not minors.

"There is an ongoing investigation," Katz said. "The police will be working with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office to determine how this should be classified and any relevant charges."

Related topics:
teaneckbergen countybias crimehate crimehate crime investigation
