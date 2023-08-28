Man stabbed in stomach inside Target in Manhattan

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 33-year-old man was stabbed in his stomach inside a Target in Herald Square on Monday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at the store near West 34th Street and Avenue of the Americas around 2 p.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was said to be serious but stable.

The investigation into what led to the stabbing is ongoing. So far no arrests have been made.

Police are looking a man in his 30s last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black pants, black baseball cap and black backpack.

Few other details were released.

