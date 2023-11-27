Police seek suspects who fatally shot man in Bronx Target parking lot

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man has died after he was shot in the Bronx in a Target parking lot.

Officials say gunfire erupted just before midnight Sunday along Brush Avenue.

The victim, 49-year-old Raymond Resto was waiting in the parking lot when a blue BMW pulled up next to him.

Authorities say three to four people got out of the car and fired shots toward Resto. He was struck several times.

Resto was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not said if the shooting was random, or if there was a motive involved.

No arrests have been made.

