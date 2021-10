Tate's Bake Shop workers vote not to unionize; claim previously threatened with deportation

EMBED >More News Videos The NYPD and the organization Smiles Through Cars held acelebration that included a parade of cars and gifts for Skye Martinez.

EAST MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) -- Employees at Tate's Bake Shop on Long Island voted not to join a union on Thursday.The vote comes after controversy in March, where some workers claimed they were threatened to be deported if they wanted to unionize "Then they began telling them that if you unionize, the union is going to ask for documents," said Cosmo Lubrano, with the AFL-CIO. "And if you don't have the proper documents, they're going to...deport you and send you back to your country."A spokesperson for Tate's, now owned by Mondelez International, disputed the claims.According to the National Labor Relations Board, employees voted 354-12 (with 37 under challenge) to not join the union.Tate's Bake Shop released a statement saying,----------