Tate's Bake Shop workers vote not to unionize; claim previously threatened with deportation

By Eyewitness News
EAST MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) -- Employees at Tate's Bake Shop on Long Island voted not to join a union on Thursday.

The vote comes after controversy in March, where some workers claimed they were threatened to be deported if they wanted to unionize.

"Then they began telling them that if you unionize, the union is going to ask for documents," said Cosmo Lubrano, with the AFL-CIO. "And if you don't have the proper documents, they're going to...deport you and send you back to your country."



A spokesperson for Tate's, now owned by Mondelez International, disputed the claims.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, employees voted 354-12 (with 37 under challenge) to not join the union.

Tate's Bake Shop released a statement saying,

"Thank you to all our employees who voted and participated in the election process. We are very pleased with the outcome and the results are a testament to our long track record of providing good jobs with competitive pay and benefits. We are proud that our employees have made it clear that they want to continue their direct and positive engagement with Tate's management.

For more than 20 years, Tate's Bake Shop has been committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive and caring workplace for everyone in our Tate's family. We know that as popular as our brand is, the true ingredient for Tate's success has less to do with what's inside the cookie bag than who is creating those delicious treats."

