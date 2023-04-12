Non-profit 'Inktensions' offers free tattoos for those hoping to heal past trauma

Chelsea non-profit 'Inktensions' gives free tattoos as a way of healing past trauma such as illness, abuse, addiction and human trafficking.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two tattoo artists in Chelsea are offering trauma survivors an opportunity to heal.

Five months ago, Emmanuel Fortunato and Koral Ladna started a non-profit called 'Inktentions' that gives free tattoos as a form of therapy.

They hope that the tattoos will help those who have experienced trauma through illness, addiction, abuse and human trafficking.

The idea for the non-profit came about when one of their clients came in looking for advice on what tattoo to get after undergoing a double mastectomy.

So far they have tattooed two domestic abuse survivors out of their studio.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.