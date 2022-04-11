Tax-Free Week begins in Connecticut for shoppers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11730398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police provide an update on a fatal shooting outside of a Bronx school.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- There is a little bit of relief for residents in Connecticut as the state's "Tax-Free Week" gets underway.Any item of clothing or shoes under $100 is tax-free through April 16.Luxury items like jewelry are not included. The sales tax in Connecticut is 6.35%.State lawmakers passed the measure last month in March as part of an overall tax cut package for residents.Connecticut usually holds a sales tax-free week in August right before school begins.That is still expected to happen.This "Tax-Free Week" will cost the state of Connecticut $3 million in lost revenue.----------