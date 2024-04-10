How to get more money back in your tax refund: 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nothing is better than getting back more money in your tax refund.

Procrastinators are in luck because 7 On Your Side has some last-minute tax deductions.

Start gathering receipts to make an impact on your taxes by increasing your refund or lowering the amount of taxes owed.

Lisa Greene Lewis with Turbo Tax is a CPA with 20 years of experience in tax preparation.

Many people are back to work in the office, or doing a hybrid schedule, but if you're working at home don't forget to look for deductions.

But, you can forget about writing off that home internet for employees jumping on Zoom at home.

March was charity season. But, if you made a donation you can add any charitable contributions made after the New Year to next year's write-offs, and don't forget it's not just checks if you donated clothing or household goods those are deductions, too.

If you itemize money spent on some medical-related expenses, if they exceed 7.5% of your gross income, you can write some of those things off.

Think twice about writing off your hot tub or Peloton, that could trigger an audit.

One big saving for parents, summer camp is a write-off!

This year's tax filing deadline is April 15.

The fastest way to get your return is to file electronically and get your refund direct deposited.

