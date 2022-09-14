New York City proposing yellow cab fare hike, increasing surcharges

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is proposing to hike yellow taxi rates and surcharges for the first time in a decade, including raising the base fare from $2.50 to $3.

Average passenger fares would increase nearly 23%, but driver pay would also go 33% by increasing meter rates. Medallion revenue would also go up nearly 305%.

Uber and Lyft would see increases in their driver pay rates

Several existing surcharges would also go up, including:

--A $2.50 rush hour fee, up from a $1

--The nighttime surcharge would be increased from $0.50 to $1.00

--A $65 flat fare for trips between Manhattan and Kennedy Airport, up from $52

--The rush hour taxi and flat fare surcharge for Kennedy Airport trips would be increased from $4.50 to $5.00.

--A $20 surcharge for all trips to Newark Airport, up from $17.50

--A new $5 surcharge for trips to and from LaGuardia Airport

--The Taxicab Improvement Surcharge and Street Hail Livery Improvement Surcharge would be increased from $0.30 to $1.00

Additionally, the unit charge would be increased from $0.50 to $0.70.

The fare increases, in response to inflation and high gas prices, were posted on the Taxi and Limousine Commission's notice of a public hearing on the changes, scheduled for October 6.

