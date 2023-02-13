'Taxi Clubhouse' aims to improve work lives of NYC cab drivers

Officials say ride demand remains high, but with high gas prices and inflation many of the city's taxis remain parked.

The space offers dedicated private lounges with bathrooms, recreation areas and prayer rooms for all New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission drivers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A brand new 3,000-square-foot facility in Midtown Manhattan is the latest step in an ongoing effort to bring positive change for taxi drivers in New York City.

The first-of-its kind Taxi Clubhouse opened at 10 a.m. Monday on West 26th Street.

The goal is provide a safe space for them to rest and recharge.

Monday's grand opening comes three months city taxi drivers learned they were getting a raise for the first time in ten years.

