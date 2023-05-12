A taxi driver has died after being shot in what investigators believe was an attempted robbery in New Jersey.

Taxi driver fatally shot in New Jersey in attempted robbery according to police

SOMERSET COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A taxi driver was shot and killed in what authorities believe was an attempted robbery in New Jersey.

Police found taxi driver Kofi Addo, 57, with a gunshot wound near Rose Street and Sydney Place in Franklin Township Thursday night.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim who was transported to an area trauma center where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators found that Addo was picking up a fare near Rose Street when three men confronted him while he was in the taxi, according to police.

That's when Addo was shot and lost control of his taxi sending it crashing into a car parked in a driveway on Sydney Place.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information relating to the homicide should contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smartphone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

