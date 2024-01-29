The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl to defend their title.

Can Taylor Swift make it to the 2024 Super Bowl from Tokyo to watch Travis Kelce?

How Taylor Swift will get from her concert in Tokyo, Japan to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

How Taylor Swift will get from her concert in Tokyo, Japan to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

How Taylor Swift will get from her concert in Tokyo, Japan to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

How Taylor Swift will get from her concert in Tokyo, Japan to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their ticket to the Super Bowl with their AFC Championship victory against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday and among those celebrating the Chiefs' 17-10 win on the field was none other than Taylor Swift.

Swift, in Chiefs red and a diamond friendship bracelet, was all smiles on the field after the game at M &T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, greeting her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in a celebratory "AFC Champions, Chiefs Are All In" T-shirt, with hugs and a kiss.

"What's up, sweetie?" Travis Kelce said to Swift when they met on the field.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Swift could then be heard telling Kelce, "I've never seen anything like that in my life," as they embraced.

Can Taylor Swift make it to the 2024 Super Bowl from Tokyo?

With the Chiefs headed to the Super Bowl, fans are wondering if Swift, who is currently on the international leg of her "Eras Tour," will be able to attend the game, to be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

In Las Vegas, the Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 on Sunday in the NFC Championship game.

On Feb. 10, the mega pop star is scheduled to perform in Tokyo, wrapping up a four-night series at the Tokyo Dome.

With Tokyo 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, where the Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the time difference will work in Swift's favor.

Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

If Swift finishes her Tokyo show at about 11 p.m. local time, around 6 a.m. in Las Vegas, she can fly back to the U.S. in about 13 hours and make it in time before the game kicks off, barring any travel issues.

Swift's next Eras Tour stop after the Super Bowl will be in Australia on Feb. 16 when she begins a three-night residency at Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne.