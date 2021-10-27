Celebrity lineup announced for TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners announced the star-studded lineup for the 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon.
The marathon annually attracts big names across sports, entertainment, music, fashion, and lifestyle.
This year's marathon will be run on Sunday, November 7th.
The marathon's golden celebration will bring together former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team teammates and Olympic gold medalists Abby Wambach, Lauren Holiday, Kate Markgraf, and Leslie Osborne running and supporting the JLH Fund. Other leading athletes include New York Giants former running back Tiki Barber, returning for his seventh New York City Marathon.
Many renowned and recognized luminaries run to support and raise funds for charitable causes. Mumford & Sons band member Marcus Mumford will run for Children in Conflict and his bandmate Ben Lovett will support the Robin Hood Foundation. Tony-award-winning and Grammy-nominated actress Kelli O'Hara will also support a meaningful cause by running for Cancer Support Community. Additionally, she will perform the National Anthem prior to the men's open professional race.
Television anchors and personalities will take on the 26.2-mile course including TODAY Show and Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist running in support of the Michael J. Fox Foundation and Good Morning America's Will Reeve running in support of the Reeve Foundation. In addition, producer and host of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show Nev Schulman will run in his fourth New York City Marathon.
Many stars of Bachelor Nation will hit the streets including friends Matt James and Tyler Cameron who will be running together for the Andrea Cameron Foundation. The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams will run in her first-ever marathon after her fiancé, Zac Clark, introduced her and shared his love of running as he takes on his seventh New York City Marathon on behalf of Release Recovery.
Legendary fashion model Christy Turlington will make her return 10 years after running in her first New York City Marathon, representing her charity, Every Mother Counts. Additionally, Shoe4Africa will have model and actress Kristine Froseth running to support their worthy cause.
The full list of notable runners in this year's marathon includes:
Abby Wambach - Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion; supporting JLH Fund
Ben Lovett - Mumford & Sons; supporting Robin Hood Foundation
Christy Turlington - Model; supporting founder of Every Mother Counts
CJ Hobgood - ASP World Championship surfer
Daniel Humm - Chef and owner of Eleven Madison Park/Make It Nice
Kate Markgraf - Olympic gold medalist and general manager of U.S. Women's National Soccer Team; supporting JLH Fund
Kelli O'Hara - Broadway and Tony award-winning actress; supporting Cancer Support Community
Kristine Froseth - Model and actress; supporting Shoe4Africa
Lauren Holiday - Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion; supporting JLH Fund
Leslie Osborne - Olympic gold medalist; supporting JLH Fund
Marcus Mumford - Mumford & Sons; supporting Children in Conflict
Matt James - The Bachelor; supporting ABC Food Tours and Andrea Cameron Foundation
Nev Schulman - Host of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show; supporting NYRR Team for Kids
Nicole Briscoe - ESPN SportsCenter anchor
Ryan Briscoe - Professional race car driver
Tayshia Adams - The Bachelorette; supporting World Vision
Tiki Barber - NY Giants legend, host of Tiki & Tierney; supporting NYRR Team for Kids
Tyler Cameron - The Bachelorette; supporting Andrea Cameron Foundation
Will Reeve - Good Morning America; supporting Reeve Foundation
Willie Geist - TODAY Show, Morning Joe co-host; supporting Michael J. Fox Foundation
Zac Clark - The Bachelorette; supporting Release Recovery
For more information, you can visit www.nyrr.org.
Celebrity lineup announced for TCS New York City Marathon
TOP STORIES
Show More