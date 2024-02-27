Runner application window for 2024 TCS NYC Marathon opens Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Road Runners will open the application window to enter the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Wednesday.

Runners can apply for the race's non-guaranteed entry drawing at tcsnycmarathon.org through March 21 and will find out the status of their application on Drawing Day: March 28.

The TCS New York City Marathon takes place November 3 and is widely considered New York City's best day of the year in sports, attracting more than 50,000 runners of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from around the five boroughs, the country, and the world.

If runners do not receive an entry through the drawing, they can still get an entry to the race through an Official Charity Partner, International Tour Operator, or NYRR Team for Kids.

Last year's NYC Marathon was the world's largest marathon with more than 51,000 finishers.

Channel 7 is a proud sponsor of the TCS NYC Marathon and will bring you complete coverage leading up to the big race day.

