Businesses offer special deals for Teacher Appreciation Day

Teachers Appreciation Day will be celebrated this year on Tuesday May 2nd.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is showing appreciation to some very important people in our lives: It's Teacher Appreciation Day.

The holiday is celebrated on the Tuesday of the first full week of May.

Several companies like Apple, AT &T, Samsung and Insomnia Cookies have special deals for teachers and students to celebrate the holiday.

First lady Eleanor Roosevelt championed National Teacher Day back in 1953 as a way to honor teachers.

ALSO READ | SNEAK PEEK: American Museum of Natural History opening state-of-the-art science center

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.