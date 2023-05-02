WATCH LIVE

Businesses offer special deals for Teacher Appreciation Day

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 6:04PM
Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day
Teachers Appreciation Day will be celebrated this year on Tuesday May 2nd.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is showing appreciation to some very important people in our lives: It's Teacher Appreciation Day.

The holiday is celebrated on the Tuesday of the first full week of May.

Several companies like Apple, AT&T, Samsung and Insomnia Cookies have special deals for teachers and students to celebrate the holiday.

First lady Eleanor Roosevelt championed National Teacher Day back in 1953 as a way to honor teachers.

