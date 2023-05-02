Businesses offer special deals for Teacher Appreciation Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is showing appreciation to some very important people in our lives: It's Teacher Appreciation Day.
The holiday is celebrated on the Tuesday of the first full week of May.
Several companies like Apple, AT&T, Samsung and Insomnia Cookies have special deals for teachers and students to celebrate the holiday.
First lady Eleanor Roosevelt championed National Teacher Day back in 1953 as a way to honor teachers.
