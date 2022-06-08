Newark names Jessica Tavares 'Teacher of the Year'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11929628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark revealed its choice for Teacher of the Year.It's Jessica Tavares of the Lafayette Street School."Kids are learning with all the students at Lafayette, and learning with her colleagues, to make sure that what is offered in their classrooms is equal to what is occurring in her own classroom," a school official said.Tavares was surprised by the news in her classroom Wednesday morning.She received the honor with several proclamations, including one from Governor Phil Murphy, declaring her the 2022 Governor's Educator of the Year.----------