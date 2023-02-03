Teachers' Night on Broadway celebrates NYC public school educators

Teacher's Night on Broadway celebrated 500 New York City public school educators by treating them to a showing of the musical 'Chicago.'

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some of the city's hardest workers were "Razzle Dazzled" at 'Chicago' on Thursday night.

The arts are a huge part of education, and at Teachers' Night on Broadway 500 New York public school educators got to see the arts up close.

The event is designed to show appreciation for public school educators' efforts on behalf of Broadway Bridges.

Broadway Bridges is an initiative from the Broadway League that seeks to offer the opportunity for every NYC public school student to see a Broadway show before they graduate.

There has been support for Broadway Bridges from the United Federation of Teachers, the New York City Department of Education, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and City Council.

Broadway Bridges is in its fifth season. So far, the program has introduced more than 80,000 New York City Department of Education sophomores and chaperones to Broadway. The goal is to nurture not only the next generation on theatergoers, but also future performing arts professionals.

All though the event is titled for teachers, it celebrates all those who help NYC public school students to succeed including school social workers, guidance counselors, librarians and school nurses.

Teachers' Night on Broadway gives back "A Little Bit of Good" for those who give the most.

