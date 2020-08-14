Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/5K Run for Ovarian Cancer: Join us on this Virtual Event

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The T.E.A.L. Walk and 5K Run in Brooklyn, NY is an annual event started by two sisters. It celebrates the courage of Ovarian Cancer survivors and the strength of the families who've been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the public and raising money for research. The name of the Walk/5K Run Event isT.E.A.L. which stands for both Teal, the color that symbolizes Ovarian Cancer, and for the not for profit organization that established this event, Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
You can participate on Sept. 12th, 2020 from anywhere: while walking your dog around your neighborhood, taking your kids to the local park, or even on your treadmill from the comfort of your home. While we won't be seeing you in person, we'll still be with you every step of the way.
To register for the 2020 Virtual T.E.A.L walk/run, CLICK HERE.
This event is NYC's largest Ovarian Cancer specific Walk/Run.
WHAT: The 12th Annual Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/5K Run
WHEN: Saturday, September 12th, 2020.
WHY: To celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who've been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the general public and raising money for research.
Register, as a virtual walker or runner and you'll get cool swag to wear on your walk or run. Plus, registered participants will get a digital goodie bag full of discounts from amazing businesses, and a link to an exclusive, special day-of virtual kickoff event. You can also connect with the T.E.A.L. community once you register by comparing your stats with others, and even uploading a selfie from your walk/run!
