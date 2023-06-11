  • Watch Now
Multiple people injured after deck collapse in Teaneck, NJ

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 11, 2023 7:02PM
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were hurt after an elevated deck about six feet off the ground collapsed in Teaneck, NJ Saturday night.

Authorities say 30 people were gathered on the deck when it gave way.

Five people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Teaneck Fire Department and the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded on the scene, treating two of the victims.

The three other victims were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

