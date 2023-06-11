Multiple people injured after deck collapse in Teaneck, NJ

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were hurt after an elevated deck about six feet off the ground collapsed in Teaneck, NJ Saturday night.

Authorities say 30 people were gathered on the deck when it gave way.

Five people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Teaneck Fire Department and the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded on the scene, treating two of the victims.

The three other victims were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.