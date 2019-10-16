Technology

MTA unveils new 'accessibility laboratory' in Brooklyn testing commuter ideas for disabled riders

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A transit hub in Brooklyn is being used by the MTA as a so-called "test kitchen" to see which ideas work best for disabled riders.

The MTA unveiled Wednesday an "accessibility laboratory" -- the first of its kind in the world -- at the Jay St.-MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn.

There will be 11 different accessibility features tested in the one station, including features that help riders with hearing disabilities, decreased eyesight, wayfinder signs, signs in braille, stripes on the ground and other ideas to be tested to help commuters.

Related topics:
technologydowntown brooklynbrooklynnew york citydisabilitymtadisability issues
