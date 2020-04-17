nasa

NASA announces launch date for 1st manned flight from US in nearly 10 years

In this image released by NASA, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, ready for launch, sits on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP)

FLORIDA -- NASA and SpaceX have announced the date for the first flight with astronauts launching from U.S. soil in nearly 10 years.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will lift off in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of a Falcon 9 rocket on May 27. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The astronauts will stay at the International Space Station for the mission.

Behnken will be the joint operations commander for the mission, responsible for activities such as rendezvous, docking and undocking. Hurley will be the spacecraft commander for Demo-2, responsible for activities such as launch, landing and recovery.

The duration of the mission is to be determined.

